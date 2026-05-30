BSP finishes at bottom with 7 seats in Punjab civic polls

Hoping to improve its urban footprint through the Punjab civic elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to win only seven seats despite fielding 96 candidates across the state on its election symbol. The party’s tally marks only a slight improvement from the five seats it had won in the 2021 civic polls. BSP supporters celebrating their party’s win. (HT)

The BSP’s strongest showing came from Rahon municipal council in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, home to a sizeable Scheduled Caste population, with four of its candidates emerging victorious in the 13-member civic body.

In the 2021 civic body elections, the BSP had won five wards out of 1,817 despite fielding 160 candidates. Notably, the party had contested those elections without its election symbol.

Punjab BSP president Avtar Singh Karimpuri said the party would continue focusing on strengthening its grassroots organisation and reconnecting with booth-level workers to perform even better in the 2027 assembly elections.

BSP’s lone MLA in the 117-member Punjab assembly, Nachhatar Pal said the party was working to rebuild the organisation at the ground level and will bounce back in the assembly polls.

Once a formidable political force in Punjab politics, the BSP has witnessed a steady erosion of its support base over the past decade despite the state having the country’s highest Scheduled Caste population, estimated at around 32%. The party’s founder, Kanshi Ram, also hailed from Punjab.