Budget balanced and growth-oriented: FICCI

The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, stating it focused on carrying forward the reform agenda, increasing public spending on infrastructure and pushing the new age and labour incentive sectors through several initiatives while supporting farmers and vulnerable sections of society. In a statement here, FICCI's Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh advisory council chair Raman Mittal said that the budget comes at a defining moment for India's agricultural economy. "With the India–EU Free Trade Agreement opening unprecedented access to global markets, Indian manufacturing and agri-mechanisation stand at the threshold of a major export-led growth cycle. We see this as a strong policy signal to accelerate innovation, localisation and global competitiveness, ensuring Indian farmers remain at the centre of India's growth story," he said. Mittal said the budget proposals to support agriculture and cooperatives, MSMEs, textiles, sports goods, and pharma sectors will specifically be beneficial for the farmers and entrepreneurs in the region.

Halwara airport: RS member thanks PM

Chandigarh Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for inaugurating the international airport at Halwara, calling it a long-awaited project that will significantly benefit Punjab’s industrial and economic landscape. Gupta, who is chairman emeritus of Trident Group, said the new civil terminal at Halwara, Ludhiana, will provide fresh momentum to the economy of the Malwa region. Developed jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the state government at a cost of ₹54.67 crore, the terminal covers an area of 2,000 square meters. It has the capacity to handle 300 passengers during peak hours and up to two lakh passengers annually.

NIT to hold all India athletics and chess tourney

Jalandhar DR BR Ambedkar National institute of Technology is going to organise all-India NIT athletics and chess tournament from February 4 onwards. Professor Binod Kumar Kanaujia, director, NIT, Jalandhar, said as many as 22 NITs from across the country are going to participate in a three-day event. He said 22 teams each of boys and girls will be a part in athletics events while 22 chess teams of boys and 17 teams of girls will fight for glory in chess tournament.

Legitimate demands of workers

will be resolved soon: Mundian

Chandigarh Revenue housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday held meetings with several employee unions to resolve their long-pending issues. He assured sanjha mulazim manch (PUDA), that the CM will effectively take the issue of extending pension scheme benefits to retired employees. Mundian also met representatives of the revenue patwar union, kanoongo union, and the All India terrorism victims’ association and said their legitimate demands will be addressed. “The departmental level demands will be settled expeditiously, while matters requiring intervention of the CM, or the finance department, will be taken up soon through meetings with the respective ministers,” he said.

Jalandhar: 2-day workshop

on higher edu starts