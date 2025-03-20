Budget session of Himachal assembly: Death of chief engineer: House witnesses heated exchange, BJP walks out

Heated exchanges were witnessed in the Himachal assembly on Thursday as the BJP demanded CBI investigations into the death of chief engineer cum-general manager of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Vimal Negi. BJP legislators even staged a walkout raising, slogans as Congress accused them of politicising the issue. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the assembly during the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha budget session, in Shimla on Thursday. (HT photo)

The BJP legislators demanded CBI probe not just into the circumstances leading to death of Negi but also into the functioning of HPPCL.

Immediately after the obituary references, leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised the issue of death of the chief engineer under Rule 67 (adjournment motion), but speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that action has been taken, and the death is subject to investigation.

The body of Negi who went missing on March 10 was recovered in Bilaspur on Tuesday and the relatives of the deceased sat on a dharna outside the HPPCL office in Shimla with the body on Wednesday. Negi’s wife had alleged that it was “not a suicide but murder” and alleged that her husband was pressurised, denied holidays and harassed by seniors even though he was unwell.

The protesters had also raised slogans against the Managing Director Harikesh Meena and Director (Electrical) Desh Raj following which Meena was transferred and Desh Raj was suspended and a case under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) joint criminal liability of BNS was registered on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, said that while Desh Raj, the Director (Electrical), had been suspended, no similar action had been taken against the Managing Director of HPPCL. Thakur further claimed that Negi had been under significant work pressure, and called for a CBI inquiry to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, said, “It is an unfortunate that political colour is being given to the issue.” He said that we have already initiated an inquiry into harassment in the office and the report will be submitted in 15 days.

“The family is satisfied but BJP is not. Questions are raised on the functioning of CBI,” said revenue minister. His statement led to commotion in the house.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said that an IAS is accused and investigations are handed over to IAS then how can one expect fair investigations.

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that BJP should refrain from giving political colour as government has already taken action.

On this BJP legislators stood up on their seats and raised slogans.

Pathania intervened and said that it is sensitive issue. Chief minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu also criticised the BJP, pointing out that they had “failed to act” when seven people died after consuming illicit liquor during their tenure. The remark led to the BJP walking out of the Assembly, with members raising slogans. Sukhu apprised the house that Negi’s family was satisfied with the steps taken by the authorities.

Addressing the media after the walkout, Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur expressed strong discontent over the government’s refusal to allow a discussion on the matter.

“Negi’s death raises many serious questions, was it a suicide or a murder? We visited the protest site yesterday, where Vimal Negi’s family was sitting with his body. Their demand was clear; they want a CBI investigation. They also demanded the suspension of two senior officials. However, instead of suspending them, the government simply transferred one, which does not satisfy the family. The government must understand that mere transfers will not serve justice,” he said.

HP yet to clear payments amounting to ₹464.8 cr

The Himachal government is yet to clear payments amounting ₹464.88 crore pertaining to PM Ayushman Bharat Yojna and CM Himcare Yojana.

This was stated by Health and Family Welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Thursday in response to the question raised by BJP MLAs Dr Janak Raj, Randhir Sharma and Vipin Singh Parmar.

The reply submitted said that payments amounting ₹356.64 crore are pending in respect of CM Himcare Yojana and over ₹108,23 crore under PM Ayushman Bharat Yojna.