Budget will be prepared only through public participation: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the state budget will be developed with public participation for the benefit of the state’s citizens and to incorporate public opinion into this budget, suggestions are being sought from every segment of society. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra University on Thursday. (File)

Saini said that efforts will be made to incorporate all these suggestions into the budget, where all officials and subject matter experts will seriously consider these suggestions, and the budget will be prepared with the public’s interests in mind.

Saini was in Kurukshetra to address a pre-budget consultation meeting.

Earlier, he also took suggestions regarding the budget from Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Vidya Bharti, Advocates Council, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Krida Bharti and other organisations.

The CM stated that this is not a budget for any one government or any election agenda, but rather a budget for the 28 million citizens of Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing the pre-budget consultation process as an important and powerful tool of democracy, Saini said that the government will seriously consider suggestions received from farmers, workers, youth, advocates, education, sports, and social organisations.

Earlier, Saini also inaugurated a synthetic hockey turf constructed at a cost of ₹5.50 crore at Kurukshetra University and laid the foundation stone of an all-weather swimming pool project worth ₹8 crore, both developed under the Government of India’s Khelo India scheme.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at the university sports complex, where the CM interacted with players and encouraged them to aim for excellence on the global stage.

Saini also tried his hand on the hockey stick with sports minister Gaurav Gautam.

Speaking at the occasion, he said the Haryana government is providing world-class sports infrastructure to help athletes achieve success at the Olympic and international levels.