 Bullet-riddled body found in Rohtak fields - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bullet-riddled body found in Rohtak fields

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 22, 2024 07:24 PM IST

As per the police, the man may be have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in Sampla town of Rohtak to mislead the police

A man in his early 30s was found dead with multiple bullet wounds in a field in Sampla town of Rohtak on Thursday.

Though the man’s identity is yet to be ascertained, the name ‘Dinesh’ was found tattooed on his right hand. (HT File/Representational image)
Though the man’s identity is yet to be ascertained, the name ‘Dinesh’ was found tattooed on his right hand. (HT File/Representational image)

Though his identity is yet to be ascertained, the name ‘Dinesh’ was found tattooed on his right hand.

Sampla station house officer Bijender Singh said the man’s hands were tied with a cloth when the body was discovered. “It appears that the murder took place elsewhere and the body was dumped here to mislead the police,” the SHO said.

The body has been sent to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, for post-mortem examination.

The SHO said unidentified persons have been booked for murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bullet-riddled body found in Rohtak fields
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On