Bullet-riddled body found in Rohtak fields

A man in his early 30s was found dead with multiple bullet wounds in a field in Sampla town of Rohtak on Thursday. Though the man’s identity is yet to be ascertained, the name ‘Dinesh’ was found tattooed on his right hand. (HT File/Representational image)

Though his identity is yet to be ascertained, the name ‘Dinesh’ was found tattooed on his right hand.

Sampla station house officer Bijender Singh said the man’s hands were tied with a cloth when the body was discovered. “It appears that the murder took place elsewhere and the body was dumped here to mislead the police,” the SHO said.

The body has been sent to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, for post-mortem examination.

The SHO said unidentified persons have been booked for murder.