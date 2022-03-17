Burglars break into cloth unit, decamp with ₹23 lakh in Ludhiana
Burglars broke into a garment manufacturing unit and decamped with ₹23 lakh and other valuables on Tuesday.
The complainant, Kewal Krishan, the owner of Raman Textile Factory on Street 2 in Pritampura, said, “On March 14, I locked my shop at around 8.30pm. The next day, I found the window of my office broken. I realised that ₹23 lakh and other articles were missing from my office.”
A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (house-breaking), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Daresi police station.
45 rolls of cloth stolen
In a similar incident, unidentified persons scaled the back wall of A-Mohinder Enterprises in Mahavir Jain colony, and decamped with 45 rolls of clothes in a pick-up truck.
An FIR was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.
Robbery at garment shop
The store owner, Tejwant Singh, said he learnt of the burglary after the owner of the shop next to him called him. “He told me that the shutter of my store had been lifted, and the glass door within was lying open. I rushed to the shop and was shocked to find the premises ransacked. Material worth ₹5 to ₹6 lakh had been stolen, along with the DVR,” he said.
The police said that the accused had covered one of the CCTVs cameras installed outside the shop with a flag, which had been left by workers of a political party during the election campaign, and to avoid getting captured on the CCTV inside the shop, they stole the DVR.
