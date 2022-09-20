Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars decamp with phones worth 6L as 5 guards take ‘nap’ in Ludhiana

Burglars decamp with phones worth 6L as 5 guards take ‘nap’ in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 03:45 AM IST

Notably, the mobile store did not have a shutter and all five security guards deputed were found asleep at the time of the incident. Police, meanwhile, suspect the involvement of store employees in the theft.

The matter came to light in the morning after the security guards woke up from their sleep only to find store ransacked. They then informed the owner Mridul Raj Walia of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The matter came to light in the morning after the security guards woke up from their sleep only to find store ransacked. They then informed the owner Mridul Raj Walia of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Six unidentified burglars targeted a mobile showroom on Sat Paul Mittal Road, also known as the Malhar road, and decamped with 26 smartphones worth 6 lakh during the week hours of Monday morning.

Notably, the mobile store did not have a shutter and all five security guards deputed were found asleep at the time of the incident. Police, meanwhile, suspect the involvement of store employees in the theft.

The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed at the store. The burglars executed the theft in around half an hour’s time.

The matter came to light in the morning after the security guards woke up from their sleep only to find store ransacked. They then informed the owner Mridul Raj Walia of Chandigarh.

On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Inspector Jasbir Singh, station head officer at the Division number 5 police station , said the owner had not put up a shutter and the store only had a glass door guarded by five security guards.

The CCTVs footage shows the burglars entered the store at 5 am when all five security guards were sleeping.

The SHO added that the police had a meeting with all store owners on Malhar road and asked them to make security arrangements ahead of the festive season.

“It is suspected that the burglars were familiar with the store. The accused were aware that the mobiles are kept in an almirah. After frisking the cash drawer the burglars broke open the almirah using a screwdriver. They threw the boxes in the store after stealing the mobile phones,” the SHO said.

He added that a case has been registered against unidentified accused. Police are questioning the security guards and suspect their involvement in the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out