Burglars strike at Ludhiana liquor vend, make off with 50 cartons

The liquor vend had been locked at around 10pm, after which the burglars targeted the store and piled the cartons in their pick-up trunk. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Burglars broke into a liquor vend and decamped with 50 cartons of liquor on Sunday night.

The complainant, Harwinder Singh of Raikot, a salesperson at the liquor vend at Bassiyan Road, said he had locked the vend at 10pm on Sunday, but when he returned on Monday, he saw that the vend had been ransacked and the liquor had been stolen.

The burglars had barged into the vend after cutting through the grills of the window, and had taken 50 cartons of liquor of different brands.

Assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said a case had been registered under Section 457 ( house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling ) house of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

“The accused used a pickup truck to commit the crime. We are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused,” the ASI said.

Tuesday, October 05, 2021
