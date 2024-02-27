Burnt body of man found in Yamunanagar

The burnt body of a 42-year-old man was found in Yamunanagar’s Jarodi village on Monday, police said. The man with face burnt was identified as Hitesh Rana using a tattoo on one of his arms, who was missing since Sunday night. The burnt body of a 42-year-old man was found in Yamunanagar’s Jarodi village on Monday, police said. The man with face burnt was identified as Hitesh Rana using a tattoo on one of his arms, who was missing since Sunday night. (Representational image)

Rana, who worked as a driver, had gone out late at night with ₹25,000 and didn’t return, his son Bhanuj told the police.

The complainant said that his father had taken ₹15,000 from her mother, a schoolteacher, so that he could give the money to a person, who he didn’t disclose to them.

“He left at 9.30 pm and we waited till 12 as his number was not available. After a few hours, his mobile was switched on, but there was no answer,” he added.

Later, the body was found by some locals in Jarodi village during the wee hours of the day and the police were informed.

Inspector Narender Kumar, SHO, Jagadhari City police station, said that a case was registered under sections 201 and 302 of the IPC and the matter is under investigation.