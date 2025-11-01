Bus-truck collision in Patiala leaves conductor dead, 10 hurt

A man lost his life and 10 others were injured after a Punjab Roadways bus and a truck collided head-on near Tricone City on Sirhind Road in Patiala early Friday morning. Bus conductor Anmolak Singh, 45, a resident of Bithwa village in Gurdaspur, died on the spot after being trapped in the wreckage. The drivers of both vehicles were among the injured. Police said the collision occurred around 7 am when the bus heading from Patiala to Ludhiana crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. A view of a severely damaged PUNBUS after it collided with a truck leaving one dead and 10 injured at Sirhind road in Patiala on Friday. (ANI)

The impact was so severe that both vehicles overturned, leaving their front portions completely damaged. The conductor, seated beside the driver, was trapped inside the mangled remains of the bus. A police team, led by SHO Gurnam Singh of Anaj Mandi police station, had to use special cutting equipment to retrieve the body. His body has been sent to Rajindra Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The bus driver, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Chatha Shekhwan village in Sangrur, sustained severe injuries, while the truck driver, yet to be identified, remains in critical condition. The police said that while several passengers suffered minor injuries and were discharged after first aid, eight seriously injured passengers were admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital and Manipal Hospital, Patiala.

The traffic on Sirhind Road was disrupted for nearly two hours following the accident but was later restored after both vehicles were removed using cranes. The SHO said a case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections based on the complaint of the bus driver.

Preliminary investigation points to overspeeding and reckless driving as possible causes of the collision. Police are continuing their probe.