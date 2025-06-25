Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
CAB Aggregator Policy notified in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 25, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Under the new policy, passengers cancelling a ride may be fined up to ₹100; this penalty amount will be shared between the driver and the aggregator company

The long-awaited notification for the new Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025, were officially notified on Tuesday, ushering in major reforms in fare regulation, ride safety, driver insurance coverage, and the legal framework for operating cabs using private vehicles. The new policy will impact approximately 8,000 cabs currently operating in the city.

The administration will also regulate fare structures, ensuring that companies can no longer arbitrarily fix prices. (HT Photo for representation)
Under the new policy, passengers cancelling a ride may be fined up to 100. This penalty amount will be shared between the driver and the aggregator company. The administration will also regulate fare structures, ensuring that companies can no longer arbitrarily fix prices.

Authorities have announced that private vehicles operating as taxis will be banned, citing both their illegality and the revenue losses they cause to the administration. Under the new rules, only commercial vehicles registered in Chandigarh will be permitted to operate as cabs. At present, thousands of cabs in the tricity operate with Punjab and Haryana registration numbers.

.

