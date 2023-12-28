close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cab driver dies after being repeatedly run over by car in Gurugram

Cab driver dies after being repeatedly run over by car in Gurugram

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Dec 28, 2023 10:27 PM IST

According to the police, the incident took place near the Darbaripur village at around 9 pm. Police got information that a young man’s body was lying on the Darbaripur road.

A cab driver was allegedly murdered by running car over him several times over an argument with his “companions” while drinking alcohol on Wednesday night here, said the police.

Police handed over the body to his kin after the postmortem on Thursday and an FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station. Four suspects have been apprehended, they added.
The police took the body in custody, and later the deceased was identified as 32-year-old Mithun, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, they said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Mithun worked as a cab driver. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was seen there in the evening with some of his companions. Many of them were drinking alcohol. During this, there was an altercation between them and Mithun was hit by a car. After hitting him once, the car ran over him again, after which the accused fled from the spot,” said the investigating officer.

Police informed the family of the deceased and they came to Gurugram on Thursday. Police handed over the body after the postmortem.The family members accused the the deceased’s friends of his murder, said police.

“An FIR for murder has been registered and we apprehended all four suspects. We are questioning the accused,” said Siddhant Jain, DCP South.

