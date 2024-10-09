Cabbie robbed of car, phone at gunpoint in Mohali

A cab driver was robbed of his car and a mobile phone at gunpoint by two men posing as passengers near the Sector 85-86 chowk in Mohali around 4 am on Monday. This is the second such incident in the city in a week. The victim, identified as Vishal Kumar Dhanwant Singh of Sector 49, Chandigarh, said the accused hired his cab through an app. (HT)

The victim, identified as Vishal Kumar Dhanwant Singh of Sector 49, Chandigarh, said the accused hired his cab through an app. “Around 4 am, I received a booking from Chandigarh bus stand in Sector 43 to Sector 109, Mohali. Two men boarded my vehicle. Near Sector 85-86 chowk, they made me take a halt at a secluded spot. One of the accused pointed a pistol at me and snatched my phone. They asked me to step out of the car. I was terrified, so I got out of the vehicle,” the victim informed the police.

The accused, according to police, fled towards Landran Road. Multiple teams of the Mohali police are tracking the accused.

“We have got vital clues and are tracing the accused through human and technical intelligence. We will soon nab the accused and recover the vehicle,” a police officer said. Both accused have been booked under Section 304 (snatching) of BNS and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.

The victim said he had recently purchased the Hyundai Aura car, which had a temporary number plate.

On September 29, a gang of three men had robbed a cab driver of his Toyota Glanza car (HP-01A-8533) while he was waiting for passengers in Naraingarh Jhungia village in Zirakpur around 2 am.