Cabinet expansion after high command nod: Sukhu

As the Himachal government prepares to celebrate one in Office on December 11, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state cabinet expansion will be done after a nod from the Congress high command. Sukhu paid obeisance at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Shimla on Monday (HT Photo)

The state cabinet has three empty spots. “Cabinet berths will be filled after the consent of the party hight command,” Sukhu said on the sidelines of a function at gurdwara at the main bus stand to Gurupurb.

Sukhu paid obeisance at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Shimla on Monday. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee honoured the CM.

Sukhu extended congratulations to the people of the state, emphasising the profound dedication of the Sikh guru to humanity. Stressing the enduring relevance of his teachings, the CM urged sincere adherence to these principles in today’s world.

He honoured the meritorious students and said that the state government has introduced Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Vidyarthi Rin (Loan) Yojana, under which loan up to ₹20 lakh on 1% interest was being provided to students for higher studies.