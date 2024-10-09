Cabinet nod to 2,280km roads in border areas of Punjab, Raj

New Delhi Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, said that PM Modi has prioritised infrastructure development in border regions. (HT File)

The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of 2,280 km of roads with an investment of ₹4,406 crore in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab. The project aims to enhance rural livelihoods and improve connectivity with the national highway network.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, said that PM Modi has prioritised infrastructure development in border regions.

“The border area villages were once referred to as the last villages. PM Modi has transformed them into the first villages. A few months ago, we approved the ‘Vibrant Village Program,’ focusing on road and telecom connectivity. Today, the cabinet approved the construction of 2,280 km of roads with an investment of ₹4,406 crore in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab,” Vaishnaw said.

A press release stated that the project reflects a change in mindset, placing special emphasis on the development of border areas with facilities comparable to other parts of the country.

The release further mentioned that this decision will have a significant impact on road and telecom connectivity, as well as the provision of water supply, healthcare, and education. It will also enhance rural livelihoods, ease travel, and ensure these areas are connected to the rest of the highway network.