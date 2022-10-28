Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cache of arms, ammo recovered at Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

Cache of arms, ammo recovered at Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 10:47 AM IST

BSF found three AK-47 rifles and 200 rounds of ammunition in bag near Jagdish border outpost in Ferozepur sector

Border Security Force personnel with the arms and ammunition seized from the border area in Ferozepur on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)
Border Security Force personnel with the arms and ammunition seized from the border area in Ferozepur on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

The Border Security Force seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Ferozepur district late on Thursday.

Personnel of BSF’s 136 Battalion recovered a bag during a search near the zero line at Jagdish border outpost in Ferozepur sector.

Also read: Mohali RPG attack: Was paid 9 lakh to carry out attack, says juvenile

The bag contained the arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 rifles with six empty magazines, three mini AK-47 rifles with five empty magazines,

three Beretta pistols with six empty magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition.

“The consignment has been handed over to Ferozepur police and further investigation is on,” senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out