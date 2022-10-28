Cache of arms, ammo recovered at Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Ferozepur district late on Thursday.

Personnel of BSF’s 136 Battalion recovered a bag during a search near the zero line at Jagdish border outpost in Ferozepur sector.

The bag contained the arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 rifles with six empty magazines, three mini AK-47 rifles with five empty magazines,

three Beretta pistols with six empty magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition.

“The consignment has been handed over to Ferozepur police and further investigation is on,” senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said.