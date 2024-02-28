CAG blames non-release of state share by Punjab for delay in implementation of wetlands project

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged the massive delay in the implementation of a central project for the conservation of Harike, Kanjli, Ropar, Nangal and other wetlands in Punjab under the national plan of aquatic ecosystems. Migratory birds at Harike wetland

The project sanctioned by the Union ministry of environment, forests, and climate change in 2016-17 could not achieve its objective due to the non-release of the state share by the Punjab government even five years after it had received the central funds, according to an annual review of the working of forest divisions carried out by the office of the principal accountant general (accounts) for the financial year 2022-23. The state government had refunded part of the central funds with interest to the central ministry.

The scheme objectives were to maintain and improve the hydrological regime for sustaining the aquatic biodiversity of the wetland, improve and maintain wetland habitat for sustaining the various life forms, and to build capacity and promote eco-tourism to position as a model and conservation.

The central and state governments were to jointly fund the ₹3.05-crore project on a 50:50 sharing basis for “conservation of wetlands of international importance” in the state. The delay took place mainly during the previous government in the state.

According to the annual review report, the Union environment and forests ministry sanctioned the central share of ₹1.52 crore in 2016-17, and the state government has not released its matching share to date.

While the Punjab state council for science and technology was responsible for the conservation and management of wetlands earlier, the state government, vide a notification issued on March 21, 2018, constituted the Punjab state wetlands authority. The department of forests and wildlife was designated as the nodal department.

The report said that a provision for state share was also made for this scheme in financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21, but the same could not be utilised due to non-release of funds by the state government. The department had also written time and again for the release of funds without any result.

Due to the non-utilisation of the state share, the utilisation certifications could not be submitted to the central government.

“Non-submission of utilisation certificates had resulted in non-release of further assistance by the Union government,” read the report sent to the state authorities last month, pointing out that the central share was also not utilised to the full extent.

It said the reply of state authorities was awaited.

The review report has also questioned the delay in the utilisation of funds under the National Programme for Green India Mission aimed at increasing tree cover, improving ecosystem services like carbon sequestration and storage, biodiversity and enhancing forest-based livelihood income.