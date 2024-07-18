Call to extend summer vacations in Kashmir amid hot weather

As the 10-day summer vacations for schools in Kashmir are ending on Wednesday, there have been public calls for the extension of the vacation owing to hot and humid weather. Summer vacation in schools in Kashmir had started from July 8. (File)

The calls have become shriller after the higher education department announced 10-day summer vacations for from July 15 while ironically the students of school education department have been asked to join classes from July 18.

“Greetings to school going children! All schools (Govt. & Private recognized) shall be re-opened on 18.7.2024, after summer vacations across the UT,” the school education department said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association expressed its anger and surprise over the duality of the authorities.

“In Kashmir, colleges are closed from July 15 for summer vacation, but schools reopen on July 18 after just 10 days. How are younger students supposed to stay cool when college students get to chill at home? Can the Director School Education explain the logic behind this decision?,” the association said in a post on X.

The association urged Lieutenant Governor to reconsider the decision. “Given the intense heat, it would be a great relief to extend the summer vacation for young students,” it said.

Some parents have also been demanding an extension in summer vacations for some more days.

“Explain this to me. How on earth could this scorching heat be bearable for school going kids from Thursday while it will remain unbearable for college and university students?,” said Umar Manzoor Shah.

People’s Democratic Party leader Waheed Para also sought extension of vacations owing to hot weather.

“Why end summer vacations when temperatures in Kashmir are still 35 degrees? It’s difficult for kids to attend school. The government must consider this,” he said in a post on X.

The school education department issued a cleanliness advisory on X and ordered the Chief Education Officers, Zonal Education Officers and heads of Institutions to follow the same.

It asked the officials to ensure that all premises, including classrooms, corridors, and common areas, are thoroughly cleaned.

“Clean and disinfect water tanks to ensure safe drinking water,” it said.

