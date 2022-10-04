Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Calling attention motion: Punjab govt to fill up 991 posts of firemen, modernise equipment

Calling attention motion: Punjab govt to fill up 991 posts of firemen, modernise equipment

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:47 AM IST

Local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the requisition is being sent to Punjab Public Service Commission and Punjab State Subordinate Staff Selection Board for their recruitment and a state-level training institute in Lalru has been proposed to impact high quality training to fire officers and other state.

Local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar announced that the state government has decided to fill posts of 991 firemen and 326 drivers in fire stations across the state. (HT File)
Local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar announced that the state government has decided to fill posts of 991 firemen and 326 drivers in fire stations across the state. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Monday announced that the state government has decided to fill posts of 991 firemen and 326 drivers in fire stations across the state.

Nijjar said the requisition is being sent to Punjab Public Service Commission and Punjab State Subordinate Staff Selection Board for their recruitment and a state-level training institute in Lalru has been proposed to impact high quality training to fire officers and other state. “The department is also committed to provide modern equipment to firemen,” the minister said while responding to AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj’s calling attention notice on inadequate staff and equipment in fire stations in the state. There are 69 fire stations in the state.

Bharaj also raised issue of salaries of staff at fire station. To which, the minister said the government is considering setting up a fund to pay the salaries of staff of fire stations in the state.

On dog-bite deaths

SAD MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi raised the issue of increase in dog bite incidents in the state and the need to control stray dog population. “Of nearly 60,000 deaths due to dog bites globally, 20,000 occurred in India alone,” he said, asking the minister about steps being taken to meet the goal of ensuring zero deaths due to dog bites globally by 2030. Nijjar, while sharing information on availability and procedures to be followed for sterilising dogs, said the issue was complicated as different departments were involved but had been accorded top priority by the state government in both urban and rural areas of the state. “Efforts are being made to set up a common platform,” he said, urging all stakeholders to work together to tackle the menace of stray dogs. As per the 20th Livestock Census, there are around 2.90 lakh dogs in the state.

On crop damage

In response to AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa’s calling attention notice on compensation for crop damage due to Chinese virus (dwarf), especially in Mohali and Patiala, revenue and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the government has ordered regular girdawari and farmers will be paid compensation as per the survey findings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out