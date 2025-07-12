Search
Calling attention notice: Talwara bus stand to be revamped soon: Minister Sond

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond informed the state assembly that the Talwara bus stand building will be revamped in coordination with the transport department.

He was replying to a calling attention notice received from Dasuya MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman, who highlighted the dilapidated condition of the bus stand building in the Talwara block. In response, Sond stated that the panchayat samiti does not currently have sufficient funds for the construction of the new bus stand. “Until the new building is constructed, necessary repair work will be carried out using Samiti Funds or grants under the 15th Finance Commission to keep the bus stand functional,” he said.

He further added that the transport department had issued an administrative approval of 2.62 crore for the new construction of the Talwara Bus Stand in 2021, but the work could not proceed due to non-receipt of funds.

Follow Us On