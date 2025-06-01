Campus council chief withdraws proposal to rename Panjab University after backlash

Facing backlash from students and political parties, outgoing Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) president Anurag Dalal has withdrawn his proposal to rename the university as “Panjab and Haryana University”. However, Panjab University Campus Student Council president Anurag Dalal, who hails from Haryana, remained firm on his demand to affiliate nearby Haryana colleges with the university. (HT)

Submitting a memorandum to PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig on Thursday, the last day of the current campus council’s term, president Dalal had pointed out that both Punjab and Haryana shared historical and cultural heritage, and the proposed name aligned with the already existing nomenclature for the high court.

Congress’ Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda had backed Dalal’s proposal, and said he will place the issue in Parliament in its next session with the support of other Congress MPs.

But on Saturday, Dalal took to social media, apologising to students if they felt hurt by his memorandum.

Dalal’s proposal sparked a political row in Punjab, with the BJP and the AAP strongly opposing the move.

BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal condemned the proposal and asked the AAP and Congress to clarify their stand on protecting Punjab’s legacy. “We will not allow any political manoeuvre to alter the name or legacy of Panjab University,” he said.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang in turn accused Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda of echoing BJP’s agenda to dilute Punjab’s cultural and constitutional heritage.

Highlighting historical facts, Kang pointed out that Haryana’s colleges voluntarily disaffiliated from Panjab University in 1973 under the leadership of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal. “On what grounds do they now claim ownership or demand a name change? If Haryana leaders are so keen, they should establish a Haryana University instead of eyeing Punjab’s heritage,” he remarked.

Kang further criticised the BJP for allegedly undermining the university’s democratic structure. “For the past two years, the BJP has stalled Senate elections, crippling the governance and autonomy of Panjab University. It is evident they aim to take control of this prestigious institution. Hooda’s statement aligns with BJP’s agenda, proving that Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin,” Kang charged.