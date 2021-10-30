Canada-based gangster Landa issues threats to cops in FB post

TARN TARAN

Days after being booked for demanding ransom and opening fire at a fuel station in Chohla Sahib, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, has reportedly threatened Punjab cops of dire consequences through a Facebook post.

Landa, a resident of Harike in Tarn Taran, is also wanted in the Patti double murder case in which Akali worker Amandeep Singh, alias Fauji, and his aide Prabhjit Singh were gunned down allegedly by notorious gangster Daya Singh, alias Preet Sekhon. The killing was allegedly hatched by Landa, who fled to Canada in 2017.

“Today, I want to say one thing to the policemen: don’t harass (my) family members or relatives. If any man is guilty, shoot him. When I was in India, fake cases were registered after calling me from my home, and now after four years, firing was opened in my house. You don’t register illegal cases and we will not unnecessarily harass anyone. But, if you continue harassing the family members and the relatives, it’s your wish. But, don’t think that your families are safe, whether your children are in foreign countries or in India, we know about everyone. We have four, but we will take forty of yours and the responsibility will be of the police,” the post reads.

Landa and one Satnam Singh were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (Act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act by the Chohla Sahib police on October 23.

The case was registered on the complaint of one Jagjit Singh of Chohla Khurd. He had alleged that Landa had demanded ₹50 lakh ransom before opening fire at his fuel station.

After the Patti shootout, Tarn Taran police had started the process to get Landa extradited from Canada. The police had written to the Union government for pressing the Interpol to issue a red-corner notice against Landa. According to the police, Landa had demanded ₹20 lakh ransom from a Patti-based person and Aman Fauji was opposing this.

Landa had hired gangster Preet Sekhon to kill Fauji, who was a close friend of Gurmukh Singh Ghulla, political adviser of former Akali Dal minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon.

Facing eleven criminal cases, including three of attempt to murder, Landa has been a headache for Punjab Police. He is facing cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur districts, and Chandigarh.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said, “We are verifying the post and a suitable action will be taken after the investigation.”