Canadian journalist alleges assault by Khalistan supporters in Vancouver

An independent Canadian investigative journalist on Sunday alleged that he was physically assaulted and “threatened” by a group of Khalistan supporters who reportedly also snatched his phone while he was reporting their rally in Vancouver. Journalist Mocha Bezirgan has said the pro-Khalistan movement has led to acts of vandalism, intimidation and violent rhetoric despite not being widespread within the Sikh community.

The journalist, Mocha Bezirgan, who posted his ordeal on social media platform X said that the Khalistani extremist movement in Canada has raised serious security concerns and strained ties between India and Canada.

“It just happened two hours ago and I’m still shaking,” Bezirgan told ANI in a phone interview. “They acted like thugs - crowding in on me, grabbing my phone, trying to stop me recording.”

The incident occurred while Bezirgan was in Vancouver city to cover a rally organised by Khalistan supporters. The Canadian journalist described the attack as “thuggery” and said he was targeted for his editorial independence and past coverage of Khalistan-related protests.

Earlier, he took to X to post, “I’ve been surrounded by a group of Khalistanis who grabbed my phone out of my hand and threatened me. Naturally I’m a bit shaken, but not deterred.”

Bezirgan further said that the pro-Khalistan movement has led to acts of vandalism, intimidation, and violent rhetoric, despite not being widespread within the Sikh community.

On being asked about Khalistani extremism, the Canadian investigative journalist said, “This is a movement headed by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). They are the ones organising it, and most of the time, it’s the same people attending these protests, be it in Ontario, British Columbia, US, UK, New Zealand. They mobilise people to come from local gurdwaras to create a little bit of crowd, but there are bigger political organisations like the World Sikh Organisation which is based in Canada that provide political cover for the movement. “Their executives include current and former MPs and ministers, who have spread influence across Canadian institutions,” said the Canadian journalist.

Bezirgan also expressed concern over the reluctance of Canadian politicians to condemn these extremist groups. “Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, the NDP, and some Liberal MPs recently attended a Nagar Kirtan in Surrey, BC, which had significant Khalistani influence. They shared the stage with Santokh Singh Kelha, a convicted Sikh Canadian who conspired to bomb an airplane,” Bezirgan said.

Bezirgan condemned the glorification of violence by these groups, who the journalist said speak openly about plans to ambush and kill India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is disturbing that Canadian politicians continue to associate with such extremists, despite their violent history and inflammatory rhetoric,” Bezirgan said. He warned that lack of media coverage and public awareness in Canada allows such events and political participation to go unchecked.

