Cancel licence, seal medical shops selling banned drugs: Health minister

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao has directed the food and drug administration department to regularly inspect medical stores and monitor the sale of Schedule-H and X drugs and take strict action against those selling banned drugs. Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao has directed the food and drug administration department to regularly inspect medical stores (HT File)

While reviewing the “Nasha Mukti” programme in Haryana, health minister directed to seal shops and cancel licences if found selling banned drugs.

Additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal stated that last year licenses of 33 de-addiction centers were revoked due to violations of regulations. He said 17 new de-addiction centers are being established under a scheme being sponsored by the Centre.

Director of health services, Dr Brahmadeep said that in 2024-25 financial year, 34,684 patients with minor addictions were treated in OPDs, while 2,651 patients with severe addictions were admitted for treatment. The highest number of addiction cases were found in Sirsa district, he said.