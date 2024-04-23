 Cancellation of key trains from Chandigarh continues for fifth consecutive day - Hindustan Times
Cancellation of key trains from Chandigarh continues for fifth consecutive day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The disruption will continue till Wednesday, with at least two trains cancelled on the day; additionally, the Kalka-Katra Express has also been cancelled and will remain so until Wednesday

{Farmers Rail Roko}

Monday saw the cancellation of several trains, including 12241 Chandigarh-Amritsar, 12411 Chandigarh-Amritsar Junction Intercity Express, 14629 Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt. Sutlez Express, and 12412 Amritsar Junction-Chandigarh Intercity Express, according to Indian Railways officials. (HT File)
For the fifth consecutive day on Monday, rail passengers faced inconvenience as key trains between Chandigarh and key stations in Punjab were temporarily cancelled on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ rail roko agitation near the Shambhu border.

The disruption will continue till Wednesday, with at least two trains cancelled on the day. Additionally, the Kalka-Katra Express has also been cancelled and will remain so until Wednesday.

Monday saw the cancellation of several trains, including 12241 Chandigarh-Amritsar, 12411 Chandigarh-Amritsar Junction Intercity Express, 14629 Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt. Sutlez Express, and 12412 Amritsar Junction-Chandigarh Intercity Express, according to Indian Railways officials.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh-Amritsar (12241), Chandigarh-Amritsar Junction Intercity Express (12411), Amritsar Junction-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Ferozepur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), S.A.S Nagar-Ferozpur Cantt (14613), and Firozpur Cantt-S.A.S Nagar (14614) will remain cancelled, railway officials said.

Many travellers, especially those going to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, were impacted by the disruptions.

On Wednesday, the Amritsar-Chandigarh (12242), and Chandigarh-Ferozepur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will remain cancelled, according to Indian Railways officials.

