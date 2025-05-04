‘Can’t afford to spare water for others’: Bains at Nangal dam

Punjab education and information and public relations minister Harjot Singh Bains visited the Bhakhra dam in Nangal consecutively for fourth day on Sunday to ensure no excess water is released to Haryana. “We’re closely monitoring the situation. CM Bhagwant Mann has already visited Nangal Dam and also called a special Punjab Vidhan Sabha session tomorrow (May 5) to address the issue. The Punjab government is steadfast in fighting for farmers’ rights,” he said. (HT File)

“We won’t let the BJP-led Centre and other states violate our rights. Aam Aadmi Party workers have been guarding the dam. With paddy sowing season approaching, our farmers need water. We can’t afford to spare extra water for any other state,” the education minister said.

He enquired from officials about water release from Nangal Dam. Bains also highlighted the challenges posed by excess water during heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh which often affects Punjab’s villages. “Why the neighbouring states don’t accept the excess water during such times?” he asked. He said the government’s initiatives have enabled irrigation for an additional 10,000 acres this year. Future plans include a lift irrigation scheme via pipeline to benefit the semi-mountainous Changar region.

He said the state government is monitoring waterbodies and strengthening weak dams to prevent floods.