The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has held that an allottee can be held responsible for non-construction only if the plot has been made available to her and she fails to raise construction despite having a reasonable opportunity to do so. Earlier, district, state and national consumer panels had ruled in favour of the complainant. So, GMADA moved high court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) more

“Where possession itself remains undelivered, the mere expiry of the construction period stipulated in the allotment letter would not, by itself, establish a default attributable to the allottee,” the bench of justice Suvir Sehgal and justice Rajesh Gaur observed while dismissing an appeal from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

According to the judgment, one Harwinder Kaur applied for a residential plot in Mohali and deposited ₹1.5 lakh towards registration. The letter of intent issued fixed the price at ₹15 lakh and she made a deposit of 15% of the amount in May 2001 that was required under the rules.

Fresh allotment proceedings took place in 2008. In February 2009, the price was revised to ₹18 lakh. The allotment letter had a clause that the allottee was required to take possession within 60 days. The woman sought delivery of possession of the plot. However, GMADA failed to deliver it due to litigation over the land acquired for the area in question. In September 2012, GMADA demanded ₹2.25 lakh towards non-construction charges, and increased it to ₹4.16 lakh in March 2013.

However, physical possession of the plot was delivered in April 2013. GMADA had argued that the allottee was required to raise construction within three years from the date of issuance of the allotment letter. The woman approached the district consumer panel against GMADA’s move and her complaint was allowed in 2014. The state and the national commissions upheld the order in 2016 and 2024, respectively. It was against this that GMADA moved the high court.

The court noted that on one hand GMADA was arguing that the delay in possession was due to litigation in the HC, and on the other hand, the allottee was being penalised for the delay in raising construction. “If the development of the area was affected by pending litigation and the plot could not be handed over to the allottee, it remains unexplained how the allottee could have been expected to commence construction during that very period,” the court observed.

The court said that the obligation to raise construction cannot be considered independently of the delivery of possession. Hence, the demand of ₹4.16 lakh, prior to the delivery of physical possession, cannot be justified on the ground of failure to raise construction. “GMADA cannot attribute to (allottee) a default arising from circumstances which prevented her from undertaking construction in the first place,” it said, dismissing the plea.