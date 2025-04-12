Can’t refer every case to CBI: HP agri minister on BJP’s demand in HPPCL engineer case

As the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to press for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi, agriculture minister Chander Kumar on Friday said there is no need to involve the central agency in every matter, adding that the state agencies are ‘fully competent’ to conduct a thorough inquiry. Himachal agriculture minister Chander Kumar (HT File)

The minister, who was in Dharamshala, said the matter should not be politicised. “Our government agencies are investigating the circumstances under which he allegedly ended his life by suicide, and we will take strict action against any individual or officer found guilty,” he said.

The minister emphasised the capability of state agencies and said, “Our agencies will conduct an impartial investigation. Referring cases to the CBI takes a considerable amount of time and there is no need to involve the CBI in every matter.”

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla on Thursday, BJP MLA from Jaswan-Paragpur Bikram Singh claimed Negi’s death was linked to rampant corruption in HPPCL.

“Vimal Negi died due to corruption in this department,” Singh had said, demanding that the report submitted by additional chief secretary Onkar Sharma be made public.

On March 10, HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi was reported missing. Eight days later, his body was fished out from Bhakra Damn near Swarghat in Bilaspur district. Negi’s family accused former HPPCL managing director Harikesh Meena and director (electrical) Desh Raj of subjecting the deceased to mental harassment, which they alleged contributed to him taking the extreme step.

Earlier, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said the government is open to any form of investigation into Negi’s death and assured they were committed to a fair and transparent inquiry.