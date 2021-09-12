Capt Amarinder pays tributes to Saragarhi martyrs on battle’s 124th anniversary

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of Saragarhi battle on its 124th anniversary.

After virtually paying obeisance in Gurudwara Saragarhi as part of the state-level martyrdom day function, the CM in his address recalled the valour of the 22 soldiers of the 36th Sikh who laid down their lives fighting nearly 10,000 Afghans on September 12, 1897, near Samana ridge (now in Pakistan).

The chief minister said that it is also a matter of pride that statue of Havaldar Ishar Singh who led the Sikh soldiers is being unveiled in Wolverhampton (UK).

Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Parminder Singh Pinki demanded that a langar hall be constructed, to which the chief minister responded by asking the deputy commissioner to send a proposal. The MLA also appealed to the Prime Minister to extend ₹11-crore assistance for the upkeep of the Saragarhi Gurdwara. Sports and youth affairs minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Chairman of Saragarhi memorial management committee and deputy GOC-cum-station commander Brigadier V Mohanty said the UNESCO had included Saragarhi amongst the eight greatest battles ever fought in the world. He also mentioned that the detailed project report regarding the war memorial of Saragarhi was ready.

CM to lay foundation stone of research centre, college today

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will on Monday lay the foundation stone of a regional research centre of Punjab Agricultural University at Balowal village in Balachaur sub-division of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district and a government college at Mukhliana village in Chabbewal assembly constituency of Hoshiarpur district. The chief minister will also distribute cheques to beneficiaries of the debt-waiver scheme. Balachaur MLA Darshan Singh Mangupur said a long pending demand for an advanced educational institute in the area was being fulfilled.