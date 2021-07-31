Capt launches NSUI’s ‘Mission 2022’ poster

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday launched the “Youth Mission 2022” poster of the state unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

“Our student organisation did commendable work during #Covid19 lockdowns. I am sure it would proactively take Government’s achievements and message to the grassroots ahead of 2022 elections,” the CM tweeted with photos.

The poster, which talks about the CM’s vision, direction and leadership, carries the slogan: “There is only one Captain”.

The NSUI delegation was led by state head Akshay Sharma who said that this mission was in continuation of the Capt for 2022” campaign started in February this year by then state unit president Sunil Jakhar.

“The programme will be held in nine cities to begin with,” he said.

Later, the CM met several MLAs and senior party leaders to discuss the ongoing development works in their constituencies. “Our topmost focus is to ensure timely completion of all pending projects,” he posted on Twitter.