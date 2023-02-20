Car claims 24-year-old biker’s life in Mohali

Rash driving claimed yet another precious life in Mohali. A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Cheema Boilers Chowk on Airport Road, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Gurwinder Singh, 24, was a native of Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, and worked as a security guard at TDI City, Sector 74, Mohali. He lived in Sohana with a friend.

His father, Beant Singh, told the police that Gurwinder was on his way back home on his motorcycle on Friday night.

As he reached near Cheema Boilers Chowk, near Phase 8-B Industrial Area, around 11 pm, he was hit by a rashly driven car.

He was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital with grievous head injuries, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The father got to know of the accident on Saturday, following which he reached the hospital and alerted the police.

Acting swiftly, police traced and arrested the accused car driver, who was identified as Rupesh Pal, 33, a resident of Chandigarh and a private school teacher. He was eventually released on bail.

He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-1 police station.