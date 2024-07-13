Car claims biker’s life in Chandigarh’s Sector 40

A rashly driven car left a 26-year-old motorcyclist dead near Badheri barrier in Sector 40 on Thursday night. The deceased, Abhishesh, hailed from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and worked with an immigration firm in Sector 34. Manish Rana, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, also suffered injuries. He also belongs to Kangra and is currently living in Sector 40-D. The accused car driver, Kushwinder Pal Singh, 41, was arrested and later bailed out. A case under Sections 106 (1), 125 and 281 of the BNS was registered at the Sector 39 police station. Manish Rana, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, also suffered injuries. He also belongs to Kangra and is currently living in Sector 40-D, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Also read: Youth stabbed to death in Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh A 26-year-old labourer was stabbed to death and his accomplice was injured following a clash near the Mauli Jagran community centre on Friday night. The victim was identified as Montu, while the injured youth is Vedpal, aged 21. Some guests, who were attending a wedding in the community centre, noticed Montu lying injured outside the centre. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police have launched a probe to nab the unidentified assailants after registering a murder case.

