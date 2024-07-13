 Car claims biker’s life in Chandigarh’s Sector 40 - Hindustan Times
Car claims biker’s life in Chandigarh’s Sector 40

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 13, 2024 08:52 AM IST

The deceased, Abhishesh, hailed from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and worked with an immigration firm in Chandigarh’s Sector 34; the accused car driver, Kushwinder Pal Singh, 41, was arrested and later bailed out

A rashly driven car left a 26-year-old motorcyclist dead near Badheri barrier in Sector 40 on Thursday night. The deceased, Abhishesh, hailed from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and worked with an immigration firm in Sector 34. Manish Rana, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, also suffered injuries. He also belongs to Kangra and is currently living in Sector 40-D. The accused car driver, Kushwinder Pal Singh, 41, was arrested and later bailed out. A case under Sections 106 (1), 125 and 281 of the BNS was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Manish Rana, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, also suffered injuries. He also belongs to Kangra and is currently living in Sector 40-D, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Manish Rana, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, also suffered injuries. He also belongs to Kangra and is currently living in Sector 40-D, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Car claims biker's life in Chandigarh's Sector 40
© 2024 HindustanTimes
