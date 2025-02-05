Menu Explore
Car fired at, claims ex-MLA Kulbir Zira, probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Feb 05, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Kulbir Zira, who is also the District Congress Committee (DCC) president, said, “Near Sher Khan village, my driver alerted that a car had been continuously following us

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira on Tuesday claimed that gunshots were fired by unidentified assailants at his car near Sher Khan village while he was returning to Zira from Ferozepur on Monday night.

Zira, who is also the District Congress Committee (DCC) president, said, “Near Sher Khan village, my driver alerted that a car had been continuously following us. We stopped our vehicle near the village and the car which had been following us also stopped right behind us.”

According to the ex-MLA, he told his driver to speed up the car but the other vehicle continuously followed and suddenly someone started firing, targeting his car. “Overall six rounds were fired at my car,” he said.

Zira said he provided CCTV footage of the car which was following him. “I have been receiving threats from gangsters in the past,” he claimed.

Superintendent of Police Randhir Kumar said police had received a call on the emergency number. They are verifying the facts and investigating the matter, he said. (With PTI inputs)

