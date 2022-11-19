Car hits mound of construction soil on NH44: NHAI project director, contractor booked

A project director (PD) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and a construction contractor were booked after an SUV allegedly hit a mound of construction soil on an under-repair flyover near a motor market in Ambala City, police said on Friday.

However, the airbags of the said vehicle inflated and no major injuries were reported.

As per the complaint, the accident took place on Tuesday, when Ankur Saluja, a resident of Ludhiana, was driving his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Rishikesh via NH-44 in Ambala.

“I was travelling with my wife and two daughters. When we had reached thRe flyover opposite the motor market, there were piles of soil and debris with no sign board or reflector barricades around them. Due to this, my car suddenly hit the pile of soil and airbags opened, due to which a major accident was averted and the car didn’t overturn,” Saluja said in his police complaint.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Based on the complaint, a case was registered against NHAI PD Virender Singh and contractor Satpal Singh.”

It was lodged under section 8B of National Highway Act and sections 283 (omitting to take order with any property under his charge, causing danger), 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Baldev Nagar police station on Thursday.

On being reached out for a comment through text message, PD Virender told HT, “Sign Boards are placed as per rules. This matter is under investigation.”

HT has highlighted twice in the past how torrential rainfall led to small portions of roads carving in on several over bridges along the highway, particularly between Panipat and Ambala since last year.

The repair on the highway resumed after rains this year and the authorities have since put crash barricades or placed spring posts at several points.