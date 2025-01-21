Menu Explore
Car-borne assailants escape after killing man in Jammu

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Jan 21, 2025 03:18 PM IST

Car-borne assailants shot dead a 37-year-old man driving a jeep at Jewel Chowk in the heart of Jammu on Tuesday afternoon

Car-borne assailants shot dead a 37-year-old man driving a jeep at Jewel Chowk in the heart of Jammu on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, Sumit Jandial, was the son of Om Parkash, who represents ward number 9 of Vijaypur in adjoining Samba district. (Representational photo)
The deceased, Sumit Jandial, was the son of Om Parkash, who represents ward number 9 of Vijaypur in adjoining Samba district. (Representational photo)

Police said the deceased, Sumit Jandial, was the son of Om Parkash, who represents ward number 9 of Vijaypur in adjoining Samba district.

The victim suffered bullet injuries and was declared brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

Eyewitnesses said that the unidentified gunmen arrived in a car and started firing indiscriminately at Jandial, who was driving the Thar jeep.

“The attackers fired six rounds at the driver, injuring him seriously. He eventually succumbed. They managed to escape,” an eyewitness said, requesting anonymity.

Investigation is underway.

