Car-borne assailants escape after killing man in Jammu

Police said the deceased, Sumit Jandial, was the son of Om Parkash, who represents ward number 9 of Vijaypur in adjoining Samba district.

The victim suffered bullet injuries and was declared brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

Eyewitnesses said that the unidentified gunmen arrived in a car and started firing indiscriminately at Jandial, who was driving the Thar jeep.

“The attackers fired six rounds at the driver, injuring him seriously. He eventually succumbed. They managed to escape,” an eyewitness said, requesting anonymity.

Investigation is underway.