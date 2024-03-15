Carcass plant: Ludhiana DC holds meet to resolve issue

To find a peaceful solution to the operation of a carcass plant situated in Rasulpur village, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday held a public meeting with the residents of 16 villages who opposed the operation of the plant. Ludhiana DCSakshi Sawhney during a public meeting with the residents of 16 villages who opposed the operation of a carcass plant in Rasulpur village in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The discussions were held at the site in Rasulpur village. MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, additional deputy commissioner (G) Ojasvi Alankar, SDM West Deepak Bhatia and assistant commissioner Upinderjeet Kaur Brar accompanied the DC.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The DC, along with the team from the MC and PPCB, called for stakeholders meeting with the villagers. The team listened to the issues and concerns raised. The DC has directed PPCB and the MC to submit a report on the issues flagged after checking the evidence submitted.

Balbir Singh, former sarpanch of Rasulpur village, said, “Number of villagers went for a meeting with the DC where they have taken the ground report of making this carcass plant operational and we have given all the facts and figures which were already highlighted by us. We have also submitted the videos of the plant situated in Jodhpur which have huge repercussions among the area residents. We have directly refused the authorities that we will not allow anyone to make this plant operational as earlier when MC had made this plant operational and there was a foul smell all around the area.

MC officials have made several attempts to open the carcass plant but failed to do so. On January 25, MP Ravneet Bittu locked the gates of the plants as a large number of villagers opposed the decision to open it.

It’s worth noting that the carcass plant, with an approximate cost of ₹7.8 crore, was established in Rasulpur village during the tenure of the previous Congress government under the Smart City initiative. Although the plant had been ready for operation since June 2021, local resistance prevented its commencement.