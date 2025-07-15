Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Cardiac care halted for Ayushman Bharat card holders: Haryana rights panel seeks report, hearing scheduled for August 6

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Acting on a complaint by advocate Aman Dutt, the commission has directed the additional chief secretary (Health) and the director general of health services (DGHS), Haryana, to submit a report.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognizance of the suspension of heart treatment for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries in four districts of the state — Panchkula, Ambala, Gurugram, and Faridabad — following complaints of non-payment to the private firm operating these centres under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The complaint alleges that the Meditrina Group of Hospitals, which runs cardiac care centres in government hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, has stopped providing treatment due to non-payment for services rendered over the past seven years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Acting on a complaint by advocate Aman Dutt, the commission has directed the additional chief secretary (Health) and the director general of health services (DGHS), Haryana, to submit a report. The matter is scheduled for hearing on August 6.

The complaint alleges that the Meditrina Group of Hospitals, which runs cardiac care centres in government hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, has stopped providing treatment due to non-payment for services rendered over the past seven years. As a result, heart patients with Ayushman cards are being denied critical care.

According to Meditrina, 1.29 crore is pending in Panchkula alone for Ayushman beneficiaries, contributing to a total of 9 crore outstanding across all four districts. When including free OPD services provided to below poverty line (BPL) families, scheduled castes (SC), and Haryana government employees and pensioners, the company claims the total dues — including interest — amount to 31 crore.

In Panchkula, 44 lakh has been pending since 2018, with an additional 85 lakh unpaid from this year. Against a total due of 1.55 crore in the district, only 29 lakh has been paid recently. The dues in other districts include 3.23 crore in Faridabad, 2.70 crore in Ambala, and 1.75 crore in Gurugram.

The complainant has urged the commission to intervene urgently, citing the severe impact on poor patients who depend on government-supported healthcare services.

