Carjackers strike again, rob Chandigarh resident at gunpoint in Mohali

In the fifth armed carjacking in Mohali in a month, four men robbed a Chandigarh resident of his car at gunpoint near the Kumbran light point in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police are suspecting the involvement of the same gang that had looted a car near Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 in the wee hours of November 24, and had struck again in Phase 11 on the same night and snatched a Panipat resident’s car.

Despite roping in multiple police teams, including the CIA, to trace the gang, the suspects remain at large and are now suspected of committing a third carjacking within 24 days, leaving the police stumped and residents, especially those commuting at night, anxious.

Notably, this is the 10th carjacking in Mohali this year. Of the 10 cars that were stolen, the police have been able to recover only five and continue to grope in the dark in the remaining cases.

Accused arrived in grey Honda Civic

The victim in the latest carjacking is Jass Vishwas, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, who had come to Mohali to meet a friend in the early morning.

Vishwas, who works at a call centre in Industrial Area, Phase 8B, told the police that he had parked his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the service lane along Phase 7 near the said light point.

While his car was parked, four men in a grey Honda Civic stopped behind his vehicle. Four men got out of the Civic and brandishing arms, asked him and his friend to get out of the car. Two of the men then drove off with it, while the other two escaped in their own car.

“As soon as we received information about the carjacking, we brought in several teams, including the CIA, a team headed by the SP (City) and another led by SP (Detective). We have got some vital clues from the CCTV footage and are hopeful of tracing the accused soon. For now, it appears to be the same gang that had snatched two cars on November 24,” shared a senior police officer.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Mataur police station.

“Though we didn’t find any bullet shells at the spot, the accused, according to the victim, were carrying weapons. So, we have added Arms Act sections in the FIR,” the officer added.

Five carjackings in a month

December 3: Four carjackers were arrested just eight hours after they snatched an Uber driver’s Maruti S Presso in Dera Bassi after posing as passengers. Their plans had gone haywire after the car crashed into an electricity pole, forcing them to abandon the vehicle

November 24: A gang robbed three siblings of their car near Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 in wee hours. The vehicle was recovered, as it was equipped with an anti-theft system, which allowed the owner to bring it to a stop

November 24: Striking again within 20 hours, armed carjackers snatched a Panipat resident’s car in Phase 11

November 20: An Uber driver was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint by four armed men who booked the taxi for Kharar from Mohali. The gang had taken the cab to Phagwara, from where police arrested them a week later.