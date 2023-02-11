Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Carrying charas lands Chandigarh resident in jail for 7 years

Carrying charas lands Chandigarh resident in jail for 7 years

The convict, Ram Kumar, alias Sunny, who runs a PG accommodation in Chandigarh, will also pay a fine of ₹25,000 as directed by the court

The Sector-21 resident was booked under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector-19 police station on July 17, 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Sector-21 resident who was caught with 1.05 kg charas near a park in the sector in July 2021 has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

The convict, Ram Kumar, alias Sunny, who runs a PG accommodation, will also pay a fine of 25,000 as directed by court.

He was booked under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector-19 police station on July 17, 2021.

While the prosecution had listed 10 witnesses, Kumar had alleged false implication. He had alleged that the police tortured him while taking him in custody and made him sign blank papers.

After hearing the prosecution and the defence, the court convicted the accused, observing that it was proved to the hilt that he was arrested with charas.

When the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Friday, the convict pleaded for leniency, as he was poor and had no family member. Someone else could grab his means of livelihood if he was sent away for long, but the court showed no leniency and sentenced him to seven-year rigorous imprisonment.

