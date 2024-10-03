Menu Explore
Carrying of firearms banned in Panchkula ahead of Haryana polls

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 03, 2024 09:38 AM IST

DCP’s order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, also directs owners of arms to deposit them at the nearest police station at the earliest

Apprehending law and order situation during the Haryana assembly elections, Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik has banned carrying of arms and ammunition in the district till October 8.

Any violation will invite punishment under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the order added. (Shutterstock)
Any violation will invite punishment under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the order added. (Shutterstock)

The DCP’s order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, also directs owners of arms to deposit them at the nearest police station at the earliest. Any violation will invite punishment under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the order added.

