Case against Vishwas, Lamba: Congress, SAD leaders slam AAP for ‘political vendetta’
Chandigarh: The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “political vendetta” against its former leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba for their statements criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP was using Punjab Police as their private security staff. “Sending SIT notices and threatening those who have spoken out against them. This is a political attack against an individual who stood firm in her beliefs. Absolutely uncalled for action by Punjab Police,” he tweeted.
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores. “I strongly condemn this act of political vendetta against @DrKumarVishwas for making a statement against @ArvindKejriwal during elections! What’s the difference between @AamAadmiParty and traditional parties? I urge @BhagwantMann not to misuse Pb police to settle political scores!” tweeted the leader who had rejoined the Congress from the AAP last year.
AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, however, said he was surprised to see leaders of the Congress and the BJP come out in support of Vishwas. “Have faith in Punjab Police. Why do you not let Punjab Police do its work?” the AAP leader asked.
Former home minister and MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the badlav (change) government was actually badla (revenge) government. “A suggestion to you @BhagwantMann, to work on the law and order situation in Punjab than using the Punjab Police with a policy of vengeance at the behest of @ArvindKejriwal. Policy of vendetta always backfires,” he tweeted.
Former MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu accused the state government of acting like Arvind Kejriwal’s puppet. “Police action against @DrKumarVishwas &LambaAlka ji shows that it is being used to silence his critics…Congress stands firmly with Alka ji… Will accompany her to police station to protest against politicization of Punjab police,” he posted on tweet with a cartoon Kejriwal and Mann.
Sukhbir, Cheema condemn police misuse
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the manner in which the Punjab Police was being misused to victimise AAP’s political opponents. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann should not allow the misuse of the state police on the directions of his Delhi counterpart. We are witnessing cases being registered against all those who have stood up to the AAP and the latest victim is Kumar Vishwas,” he said.
He said Punjabis did not give power to the AAP to enable it to settle political scores. The mandate was to provide transparent, persecution-free governance as well as to fulfil all the promises made to the people, said the SAD chief.
SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema also accused the AAP of misusing the state police to suppress the voice of political opponents. “From political opponents to mediapersons, nobody is being spared. The SAD strongly condemns this dictatorial action of the AAP & urges @ArvindKejriwal to stop creating an emergency-like situation,” he tweeted.
-
Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district. According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations. These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road.
-
Will not allow banks to sell farmers’ land for recovery of loans: Tikait
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday came in support of a loan defaulting farmer of Karnal and said farmers will not allow banks to sell their land at nominal prices in the name of recovery of loans. Farmer Rishpal Singh alleged that a nationalised bank sold his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
-
Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power. Giving the example of schools, Hooda said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.
-
Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark
The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1. “It is an accomplishment that Punjab's four procurement agencies and Centre's Food Corporation of India have successfully accomplished 50% of the total target within 20 days after the start of the wheat procurement,” said a state government spokesperson.
-
Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation
A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra didn't meet them. The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn't meet them.
