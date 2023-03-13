Case registered after infant found injured at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32

Six days after a 19-day-old baby was found injured at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, police have registered a case against unidentified accused. A case was registered after a 19-day-old infant was found hurt at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32. (HT File)

The complainant, Manir of Raipur Rani, Panchkula, had told police that his new-born baby had been shifted to GMCH-32’s neonatal intensive care unit on February 16.

The complainant and his wife had been staying at the hospital itself and discovered injury marks on the infant on March 6.

Unidentified accused have been under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.

Officials said that the injury was not serious and the baby has since healed, but they will probe the role of hospital staff and others present in the infant’s vicinity.