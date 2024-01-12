Cash, gold stolen from Panchkula’s Chandi Mata temple

Three men broke into Chandi Mata temple in Chandimandir, and decamped with cash and jewellery on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. The thieves were captured in the temple’s CCTV cameras. (HT Photo)

Police said the thieves entered the temple after breaking the lock of the rear gate. They were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the temple and can be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum with their shoes on.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the CCTV footage, the theft took place around 1 am and the accused remained on the temple premises for around 45 minutes.

As per officials of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, around ₹5 lakh in cash was stolen from four donation boxes. Besides, the thieves also stole gold jewellery and articles weighing over 2.5 kg, they said.

Haryana assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta reached the temple on Thursday and directed deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sumer Pratap Singh to identify the culprits quickly, and increase daily patrolling and monitoring at the temple.

Gupta also directed the CEO of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board to further increase security of the three temples to prevent such thefts.

The DCP assured Gupta that four police teams were investigating the case. They found some temple material in the hill behind the temple, indicating that the thieves climbed up the hill to escape after theft.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Chandimandir police station.