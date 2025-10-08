Caste, religious slogans on vehicles to invite fines: Panchkula Police

Police issued 219 challans for various violations on Tuesday, including two for displaying caste-specific words on vehicles. Police issued 219 challans for various violations on Tuesday, including two for displaying caste-specific words on vehicles. (HT Photo)

DCP (Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said that such displays not only violate traffic norms but also harm social harmony. He warned that writing caste- or religion-related words on vehicles is a punishable offense and repeat violators risk vehicle impoundment.

Of the total challans, 28 were for improper lane changing, six for number plate violations, two for caste-specific writing, and one for using a pressure horn. While 37 challans were issued offline, 182 were processed online.

The DCP urged vehicle owners to follow traffic rules, use helmets and seat belts, and avoid displaying caste or religious identifiers on vehicles.