A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested after a brief encounter with police on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Mahu village in Haryana’s Nuh district on Saturday, officials said. Cattle smuggler held after encounter with police in Haryana’s Nuh

The police recovered 21 cows from the vehicle of Taufiq, who suffered a bullet wound in the exchange, they said.

The encounter occurred when Taufiq opened fire at a police team chasing his vehicle around 2 am. Taufiq was injured when the police retaliated, they added.

His accomplice, however, managed to escape. The police said a case has been registered in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON