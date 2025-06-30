Caught after road rage with cops, Lakha Sidhana released

Activist Lakha Sidhana, who was taken into preventive custody on Saturday night following a road rage incident involving cops, has been released. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh said on Sunday that Sidhana and his aide Akashdeep were presented before the sub-divisional magistrate’s court before being released. Lakha Sidhana

As per the police, the incident occurred near Tapa when a car overtook Sidhana’s vehicle, leading to a road rage kind of situation as Sidhana perceived it as an attack. Sidhana and his associates then chased the car, in which cops were travelling, till Handiaya police chowki where he allegedly recorded a video, accusing the police of being drunk and misbehaving with him.

The DSP refuted these claims, stating that a medical examination of the involved cops found no trace of alcohol. In a viral video, Sidhana alleged the cops were drunk as they hit his car and abused them besides pushing him. He also claimed that cops attempted to snatch his phone while the incident was being filmed. In the video, he appealed to the DGP to inspect the Handiaya police post, alleging that the cops had liquor bottles in chowki.