Punjab: CBI chargesheet against Bhullar points to role of more officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its chargesheet against suspended Ropar Range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda in the ₹8-lakh bribery case has pointed to involvement of more public servants and private individuals based on chats extracted from their mobile phones. Now suspended, Ropar Range DIG HS Bhullar Bhullar, 58, and Krishanu, 29, a national-level hockey player, were arrested on October 16 following a complaint filed by Akash Batta, a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh. (HT)

CBI has kept the probe open under Section 193 (9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to further analyse the accused’s mobile data, and verify these suspected transactions and involvement of other persons.

During a subsequent search at Bhullar’s Sector 40 home, CBI had seized ₹7.36 crore in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹2.32 crore, 26 luxury brand watches, multiple luxury vehicles, and documents for 129 acres of agricultural land, numerous urban properties in Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and New Chandigarh, and 50 commercial shops at Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

Another ₹21 lakh in cash and a diary containing incriminating entries were recovered from Krishanu’s residence in Nabha.

The FIR was initially registered under Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 7 and 7A (both related to bribery) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, in the chargesheet, Section 7A has been replaced with Section 12 (abetment of offences).

A separate Disproportionate Assets (DA) case was also registered against Bhullar.

Forensic reports awaited

In its December 3 chargesheet, CBI has stated that the hand-wash samples of Krishanu, and voice samples recorded during the verification and trap proceedings were sent for forensic analysis in November and the reports were pending.

The data extraction from Bhullar’s iPhone 15 Pro Max and Krishanu’s OnePlus 11R 5G is also awaited.

According to the chargesheet, WhatsApp chats retrieved from the two mobile phones show that Krishanu had been in touch with Bhullar since August 2022.

Between April and October 16, the two exchanged frequent WhatsApp messages.

According to the complainant, he first met Krishanu in Sector 9D, Chandigarh, on October 11, where the alleged bribe demand was conveyed.

On his request, Krishanu had made a WhatsApp call to DIG Bhullar on speaker, enabling the complainant to hear the officer instructing him to demand ₹8 lakh as bribe.

The conversation was recorded on a device provided by CBI.

Five days later, on October 16, the complainant, who could arrange only ₹5 lakh, met Krishanu in Sector 21 in a CBI-supervised trap. The notes were treated with phenolphthalein powder.

At 11.08 am, Krishanu was caught red-handed accepting the bribe. He allegedly admitted that he collected the money on Bhullar’s instructions.

At CBI’s direction, Krishanu then called Bhullar at 11.30 am, informing him that only ₹5 lakh had been received. Bhullar allegedly instructed him to bring the complainant to his Mohali office, after which CBI apprehended the DIG.

The complainant also told CBI that in September, DIG Bhullar had summoned him to his office, scolded him for not responding to messages conveyed through Krishanu, and reiterated the bribe demand to “settle” the FIR against him.

The CBI claims that call detail records and mobile tower locations confirm that both accused and the complainant were present at matching locations on August 5 at different times, supporting the allegations of meetings.

A Mukh Sewadar posted at the Mini-Secretariat, Sector 9, was also examined. He identified the voice of Krishanu from the CBI’s audio recordings, saying the accused used to visit the office frequently.

Inspector Avtar Singh, in charge of the economic offences wing and anti-human trafficking cell, Fatehgarh Sahib, had told CBI during investigation that brief details of the FIR against the complainant were sought by DIG Bhullar’s office in April 2025. He confirmed handing over the same note found later in the FIR file.

The CBI also submitted that sanction for the prosecution of Bhullar had been sought from the competent authority.

A hearing in the case was held on Wednesday and deferred till December 18, when arguments on the application filed by accused for preservation of CDRs and tower locations of two CBI officials and CCTV footage related to Bhullar’s arrest, as well as the plea for de-freezing of three bank accounts, will be heard.

Phone conversations between accused produced to prove bribe demand

Excerpts from the alleged conversation between middleman Krishanu Sharda and HS Bhullar after the former was nabbed red-handed by CBI:

Krishanu: Hello sir...he was asked for 8, but he has only given me 5.

HS Bhullar: First, you come here...later we will talk to him. Bring him with you...where is he now?

Krishanu: He is in Chandigarh...he told me to hand over 5

HS Bhullar: Yes, bring the money to me and bring him along...I will deal with him.

Krishanu: Alright sir.