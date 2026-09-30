CBI court takes prosecution sanction on record in Punjab vigilance DGP’s reader’s bribery case

The special CBI Court in Chandigarh has taken on record the original prosecution sanction against Om Parkash Singh Rana, reader to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s director general of police, in a bribery case and allowed the inclusion of the sanctioning authority in the list of prosecution witnesses. The case will now come up for hearing on October 12, on the date and for the purpose already fixed by the court. (HT File)

In an order dated September 29, special Judge Bhawna Jain allowed an application moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking to place the original sanction order on record and add Dr Sandeep Kumar Sharma, DIG, Punjab, to its list of witnesses. Sharma was the authority who granted the prosecution sanction against Rana.

The CBI had sought the court’s permission to bring the original sanction order on record and include Sharma’s name in the list of prosecution witnesses. Allowing the application, the court took the sanction order on record and permitted the addition of the officer’s name.

Rana is an accused in a bribery case in which the CBI has alleged that he demanded ₹13 lakh and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 mobile phone from a state tax officer in exchange for getting a disproportionate assets case against him closed.

The case will now come up for hearing on October 12, on the date and for the purpose already fixed by the court.