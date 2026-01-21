CBI files chargesheets in 2 cases against Chandigarh cops

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheets in two major cases against Chandigarh cops in the court of a local magistrate. Through preliminary inquiry, the CBI established that Dhawan was “forcibly” taken away by four crime branch officials — including ASI Ajmer Singh, head constable Anil Kumar, constable Vikash Hooda and constable Subhash — from near the entry gate of the court complex. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first case inspector Harinder Sekhon, who was later demoted to the rank of sub-inspector due to his involvement in another graft case, was booked along with seven cops for allegedly kidnapping a city-based dentist from outside the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 to keep him from appearing in a cheating case.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court had tasked the CBI with an independent probe into allegations made by dentist Mohit Dhawan that he was abducted by Chandigarh police personnel from the court complex on January 7, 2022, when he had gone to mark his presence before a magistrate’s court in connection with a cheating case against him. Dhawan was booked after a Nairobi national accused him of cheating her when she came to India in 2017-18 to get dental implants from his clinic.

Through preliminary inquiry, the CBI established that Dhawan was “forcibly” taken away by four crime branch officials — including ASI Ajmer Singh, head constable Anil Kumar, constable Vikash Hooda and constable Subhash — from near the entry gate of the court complex.

CBI had registered a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting someone with intent to confine them wrongfully and secretly) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in February last year against all accused officers.

This case had also gone before the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2023 and the Punjab Police were roped in to probe allegations against the UT cops. Dhawan had claimed that he was being harassed at the behest of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana and former Chandigarh DGP TS Luthra. His plea to transfer the probe in the cheating case was dismissed by the high court in November 2020.

Evidence tampering case

CBI has also filed a chargesheet in an evidence tampering case in which two cops had allegedly tried to help a man accused in a sexual harassment case. This was one of the two FIRs filed by the CBI probing a 2022 sexual harassment case against Anil Malhotra, a former executive director of a prominent company.

The CBI had initiated a preliminary probe into the matter on the directions of the then UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

It was this case that had also prompted the unceremonious repatriation of former Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal to his parent cadre in Punjab in December 2022, 10 months before his three-year inter-cadre deputation was to end, amid allegations of delaying investigation into the case.

CBI had named inspector Ram Rattan, the then SHO of the Industrial Area police station and sub-inspector Satyawan. CBI had alleged that they had allegedly changed the seizure memo details in the accused’s favour. A copy of the chargesheet is awaited.