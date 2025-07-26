CBI registers 2 FIRs in Col Bath assault case

Patiala: Eight days after the Punjab and Haryana high court transferred the probe into the alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son by Punjab Police personnel to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency on Thursday registered two separate FIRs in the case. Eight days after the Punjab and Haryana high court transferred the probe into the alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son by Punjab Police personnel to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency on Thursday registered two separate FIRs in the case.

The army colonel and his 21-year-old son Angad were allegedly assaulted by cops over a parking dispute outside a roadside eatery (dhaba) near Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on March 13. The army officer, in his complaint, alleged that the cops in civvies asked him to move his car, as they had to park theirs. When the colonel objected to their rude tone, the officers thrashed him and his son.

The FIRs — one from Colonel Bath side and other from the dhaba owner—were lodged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which also include charges under attempt to murder.

The CBI has re-registered both the FIRs filed by the Civil Lines police station, Patiala, as its own separate cases on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court earlier this month.

The agency has tasked its special crime unit to probe the case, said officials.

Punjab Police inspectors Ronnie Singh, Harjinder Singh and Harry Boparai and sub-inspector Surjeet Singh and constable Rajvir Singh have been booked under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 109 (attempt to murder), 310, 117 (1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (2), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 190 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reads one of the FIRs registered by CBI in New Delhi, of which HT has the copy.

According to the FIR, Colonel Bath and his son were having food at a roadside dhaba in Patiala when a group of seven to eight men (cops) and their armed subordinates attacked him and his son over an altercation over parking a car without any provocation. He alleged that they (cops) snatched his ID card and mobile phone, and threatened him with a fake encounter, all in public view and under CCTV camera coverage.

The father-son duo was on its way from Delhi, where the colonel is posted, to Patiala in their car and had stopped at Harbans Dhaba for a meal when the alleged incident took place.

The second FIR was registered on the statement of the owner of the dhaba alleging that the occupants of a car had parked their vehicle in the middle of the road and were drinking when a minor scuffle took place between them (occupants of the car) and some passersby.

The FIR was registered by the CBI’s Delhi unit instead of the regional unit of CBI in Chandigarh as Colonel Bath’s family had expressed apprehensions over the impartiality of the probe.

On March 27, Col Bath filed a plea in Punjab and Haryana high court seeking transfer of probe to the CBI. On March 30, Col Bath’s family met defence minister Rajnath Singh and expressed lack of faith in the Punjab Police probe. The high court on April 3 transferred the investigation to the Chandigarh Police and ordered the constitution of a new SIT, besides setting up a four-month deadline to complete the probe.

However, on July 14, Colonel Bath filed a fresh petition alleging the SIT’s “reticence and reluctance” to impartially investigate the FIR, and sought directions for the CBI probe. Following this, the HC on July 16 transferred the probe to the CBI.

“From the overwhelming circumstances of the case, the court is convinced that the investigating agency is not only trying to create loopholes in the investigation, but trying to make craters in the investigation so as to ensure that once the chargesheet is filed before the court, the case of the prosecution should hardly be able to crawl in the court,” the bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj said while ordering CBI probe into two connected FIRs registered in Patiala.

The court while entrusting the probe to CBI said that it cannot be a mute spectator to the conduct of the investigating agency in conducting the probe in a “tainted manner”. The offence of attempt to murder has already been deleted by the SIT even as investigation is not complete, which “substantiate the apprehension” of the petitioner that the SIT is proceeding in a tainted manner to give benefit to the accused, it recorded.

It added that other offences in the FIR are also non-bailable, but the SIT has no answer regarding its conduct in not arresting the accused and if they are not traceable, taking other measures to bring them to justice.

Jasvinder Kaur Bath, wife of Colonel Bath, said: “First, the accused cops managed the Punjab Police investigation. Thereafter, they managed investigation by the Chandigarh Police as the UT cops requested the Punjab and Haryana high court to drop the attempt to murder charges and did not arrest them. I am hopeful that the CBI will soon arrest the accused cops.” She added that the accused cops should surrender before the CBI instead of bringing further disgrace to the Punjab Police.